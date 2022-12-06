Under a new regulation, Türkiye made it mandatory to have all pets implanted with microchips. The deadline is the last day of this year. So far, 629,165 pets in the country were implanted with microchips, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, which oversees the practice, announced.

All pets are being registered into a pet registry system known as PETVET. Vets and local directorates of the ministry in each of the country's 81 provinces are authorized to implant the chips.

Microchips contain information about the unique “passports” for each animal, a type of identification, along with information about their breed, gender, color, date of birth, as well as the name of their owners and neighborhood, town or city they lived in. It also contains information for emergency contacts when an animal is lost and its owner cannot be contacted. Microchips also allow authorities to have access to information about the vaccination of the animal, its previous owners and surgeries it underwent if available. So far, 323,647 cats, 305,505 dogs and 13 weasels were registered through microchips.

Ali Eroğlu, head of the Turkish Veterinary Medical Association, said that only one-sixth of pets were implanted with microchips. Speaking to Ihlas News Agency (IHA) earlier this week, Eroğlu said the deadline was “too soon” in light of current figures and said authorities would likely take “extra measures.” “I believe the deadline should be extended,” he said.

Erdinç Yuva, head of the association’s branch in the central province of Eskişehir, said it is the “best system” for pet owners. “In the past, pet owners had a simple vaccination card that also served as a registration document of its ownership. The new microchips match the official, unique ID number of the pet owner with a unique number assigned to the animals. So, you are recognized as the official owner. This is a more secure system and allows us to access all information about the past of animals, especially for purpose of health care,” he told IHA. Microchips are as small as a piece of rice and are implanted on the neck of animals.

Microchip implantation is part of a wider animal rights bill approved by Parliament last year. It will also enable the authorities to fine owners if they abandon their pets.

Türkiye is a haven for stray animals while pet ownership also increased in recent years. Yet, a dangerous breed ban, which came into force last year, prompted concerns over abandoned animals. Owners of dogs deemed dangerous had started abandoning them secretly as they faced fines. The regulation had mandated all dogs from dangerous breeds to be sterilized at veterinary clinics before their registration and to be fitted with microchips.

The country has been seeking a solution to the problem of stray dogs on the streets for many years. Unneutered dogs are one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of dogs on the street. It is much easier to adopt a dog in Türkiye compared to many other countries. Even dogs that were classified as “dangerous breeds” could be easily adopted before the regulation on dangerous breeds came into force in January. Dogs often bought from pet shops are left in mountainous areas and places far from city centers when their owners are unable to provide adequate care.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry continues its comprehensive efforts on the safety and health of stray animals.

In the last 18 years, more than 2.1 million stray animals have been vaccinated, while more than 1.8 million have been sterilized, and 461,762 have been adopted from animal shelters. While financial support was provided to 81 local governments in 56 provinces for the construction of animal shelters between 2009 and 2021, necessary amendments were made to the legislation, and inspections were tightened. In addition to the rehabilitation of these animals, efforts are also being made on issues such as ownership, legal regulations and control. Municipalities and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) also support the projects under the coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The ministry prepared public service advertisements together with NGOs in order to raise public awareness on the protection of animals. These spots were broadcast on national TV channels. In addition, brochures, booklets and posters on animal protection and love for animals were printed, and various educational activities were held in schools.

The Animal Protection Law was updated last year and penalties were adjusted as new regulations on the subject were issued. Stray animals were not forgotten in the new regulations either. Metropolitan municipalities, provincial municipalities and municipalities with a population of more than 75,000 are required to establish animal shelters by the end of the year, and municipalities with a population of between 25,000 and 27,000 by Dec. 31, 2024.

There are currently about 6 million stray animals in Türkiye that have not been rehabilitated. It is estimated that the number of animals in 289 animal shelters with a capacity of nearly 99,000 animals, established by local governments, had reached 4,317 by the end of 2021.