The Uludoruk Glacier at an altitude of 4,135 meters (13,566 feet) on the Cilo Mountains in the southeastern province of Hakkari continues to melt and as a result, fissures have widened and fragmentation has increased, experts say.

"It is possible to see that the recessions have increased by over 50% in the last 50 years, and some cracks, fissures and fragmentation among the glaciers have developed," said professor Mehmet Nuri Bodur from the Faculty of Engineering at Hakkari University. "This area was likely covered with glaciers until the 2000s, but when we look at it now, we only see glaciers at altitudes of around 3,400 and 3,600 meters that are about 30 meters thick on the northern slopes," said Azad Salam Selçuk, associate lecturer at the Geological Engineering Department at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University. "In the next 25 to 50 years, we may not be able to see layers this thick again," he warned.

Bodur asserted that there had been a major change in the glacial regions, noting that during his 2014 inspections, no fissures had been found. "In the past 50 years, there have been more recessions than ever before, and there have also been more fractures and gaps, separation and fragmentation. This demonstrates the effect that climate change is having. You may claim that the layers of the glaciers are representations of periodic precipitation. Here, we can observe a melting process that is impacted by the local microclimate. The climate, vegetation and underground water supplies of the area are unavoidably impacted by this. The situation could have a huge ecological impact on the living species as well," he said.

Selçuk said that a detailed and comprehensive study has not yet been conducted on the isotope geology of the glaciers, their ages, layers, when they were formed and their melting states.

"You can derive the climatic cycle of this location using various analyses conducted from the glaciers. Ponds generated by glacier melting may be seen in the area. The glaciers in this area most likely reached Cilo's lower skirts," he explained. "A study is desperately needed in this situation. This summer, we will probably use core barrels to dig samples from various locations and work on them. With this study, at least the climatic cycle, isotope geology and similar data would be revealed," he continued.

For his part, Hakkari University lecturer Murat Adyaman said: "Unfortunately, we see that the melting has risen in recent years in comparison to photographs taken in 2012. Moving through the glaciers used to be a lot simpler than it is now since some cracks are several meters deep. There are now more openings. We have seen how the water level rises as the pond expands," he explained.

On the potential for tourism the area holds, Adyaman said: "We have friends who do ice climbing, there is a lot of potential for glacier climbing in the area. After the area was declared a national park, it gained popularity and became a popular destination for many photographers and wildlife enthusiasts. With our mountaineer pals, we shot in the glacier cave last."

However, this year, the glacier cave no longer exists, says Adyaman, explaining that "this demonstrates the rapidity of the glaciers melting."

Sabahattin Ertuş, a hiker familiar with the area, echoed the sentiment: "Because of the large fissures, we can no longer walk on glaciers as easily as we used to. It no longer resembles what it once was, this saddens us greatly."