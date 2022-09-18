Türkiye's only radio astronomy observatory, located in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri, has become a top draw for students, researchers and astronomers from across the country.

The center Erciyes University (ERÜ) Observatory, Application and Research Center is located within the university campus.

The observatory hosts two optical telescopes, 35 centimeters and 40 centimeters, and a 12.8-meter radar system, formerly used by NATO SATCOM.

Besides astronomers and researchers, the facility attracts students from other related fields, like physics, engineering and mathematics. Many fresh graduates also come the ERU Observatory Application and Research Center for internships.

İnci Akkaya Oralhan from ERU's Astronomy and Space Sciences department said the observatory is Turkey's first and only radio astronomy observatory.

"Our observatory boasts a 12.8-meter antenna that was originally used by NATO SATCOM for satellite tracking. More precisely, it was the radar system. We're repurposing the system as a radio telescope," she said.

Using the telescope they can radio signals and magnetic spectrums which offers some advantages over traditional optical telescopes.

"Since radio signals undergo little distortion before they reach us from deep space, we can obtain a lot of information from them, especially about the formation of the universe and stars," Oralhan added.

Besides the radio telescope, the ERU Observatory also has two large telescopes one with 35 centimeters and another with 40 centimeters optics. They are used for taking pictures of the sky and other scientific observations.

"Our observatory shares organic ties to the Department of Astronomy and Space Sciences. Besides scientific observations and we also educate our students here. Apart from that, we have smaller telescopes for public use," Oralhan said.

The main telescopes are placed in two domes that can rotate 360 ​​degrees to simultaneously monitor the movement of the earth.

"Each telescope must be stationary in order to get a good observation. But the domes help the telescopes follow the earth's rotation," she added.

The observatory also hosts a meteorological station that collects live data and makes our observations with the telescope accordingly.

Konya Technical University Electrical and Electronics Engineering student Ahmet Tarhan, who preferred the ERU Observatory for an internship, said: "I'm here because my work is related to radar and there is a radio telescope here. I want to improve myself in this field, so decided to do my compulsory internship here."

"I was interested in this field because it involves communication, speed and location detection here. Besides, I have always had an interest in celestial events. That's why I wanted to get closer to this place," he added.