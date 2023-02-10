With only his head and front legs emerging from the rubble, a small dog was pulled to safety in Iskenderun, a district of the southern Turkish province of Hatay Thursday.

The dog, called Pamuk (Cotton), was among the survivors of the two earthquakes that hit Hatay and nine other provinces, as well as Türkiye’s neighboring Syria on Feb. 6.

Search and rescue teams dug out the debris of a collapsed building surrounding the dog in Iskenderun’s Çay neighborhood to rescue him. The fate of the dog's owner remains unclear, while some media outlets reported that the owner was found dead inside the rubble.