A veterinary clinic in the southern Turkish province of Antalya has welcomed a new guest, a rare two-headed turtle hatchling. The tiny creature was found by a local in an empty lot last week and brought to Ercan Erkan's clinic in the province’s Serik district.

Ercan examined the animal and determined it was in good health. “It is the first time I have seen such an animal,” the veterinarian told Anadolu Agency (AA). “We want to keep and raise him here,” he added. Erkan says the hatchling uses both of his heads while eating. “People are curious about him. Some (visitors) believe it is a sign of wealth,” Ercan shared while speaking of visitors who are amazed by the unique turtle.

The turtle has a condition called bicephaly or polycephaly, which can result from genetic anomalies. However, according to some experts, the condition occurs due to environmental factors while the baby is still an embryo.