Turkish police detained Mark John Xenakes of Pennsylvania, United States, in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır for manning an unauthorized drone flight in a forbidden area Sunday.
Xenakes told police he was not aware that the area he was flying the drone in was closed airspace.
Media reports did not disclose whether the area in Diyarbakır’s Sur district was a military site, which would make it closed to civilian drone flights.
The suspect told police that he used to work at an aviation company which was a contractor for the U.S. Army and that he was just a drone enthusiast.
Xenakes's social media profile says he was "a liaison officer" for "UAV Company" at the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).
The suspect arrived in the southern province of Mersin from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sept. 21 and made his way to Gaziantep, a province on the Syrian border, before traveling to Diyarbakır.
When questioned, he claimed he was capturing footage of the historic walls that give the Sur district its name.
