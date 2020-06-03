Haphazard disposal of masks and gloves, two essential items in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns public health experts who fear further infections.

On April 7, the government ordered the proper disposal of masks and gloves by wrapping them in two layers of protective bags, storing them for 72 hours in places safe from human or animal contact and then dumping them along with other waste. Municipalities are tasked with installing separate bins for disposal of masks and gloves.

Emrah Bilge, head of Mind Your Waste Foundation, says proper disposal is key both to prevent extra pollution and spreading the disease. Bilge says masks and gloves dumped on the streets have been a common sight and warns people to be more careful not to risk others’ lives.