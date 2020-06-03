Haphazard disposal of masks and gloves, two essential items in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns public health experts who fear further infections.
On April 7, the government ordered the proper disposal of masks and gloves by wrapping them in two layers of protective bags, storing them for 72 hours in places safe from human or animal contact and then dumping them along with other waste. Municipalities are tasked with installing separate bins for disposal of masks and gloves.
Emrah Bilge, head of Mind Your Waste Foundation, says proper disposal is key both to prevent extra pollution and spreading the disease. Bilge says masks and gloves dumped on the streets have been a common sight and warns people to be more careful not to risk others’ lives.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.