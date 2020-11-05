Footage showing a lawyer remaining overly imperturbable during last week’s powerful Izmir earthquake went viral among social media users.
Atılay Özün, a lawyer living in Konak district, was caught in the temblor while making a phone call in his office. He did not even stop the phone call, and simply sat in his chair while items around him were toppling.
He stood up only after the earthquake stopped, not in order to leave the office but to put a water dispenser that had fallen over back in its place.
The strong earthquake that hit Turkey's western province of Izmir last week killed 114 people.
In the aftermath of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake, authorities are investigating shortcomings of the buildings that collapsed in the disaster. Nine suspects were taken to court on Thursday in connection with the collapses, including building contractors and engineers in charge of inspecting the construction.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.