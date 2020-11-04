A group of volunteers joined hands to provide the children of Izmir some relief following a powerful earthquake that jolted Turkey's Aegean region last week. The volunteers came together over social media to support affected people in the Bayraklı district of western Izmir province.

Establishing the Volunteer Group for Izmir Earthquake Coordination, the group opened a temporary Activity Center for Children in the district. The center is made up of tents in open areas where children are provided with toys, books and painting supplies donated by volunteers.

The group, which includes child development experts and teachers, offers different activities for the children to participate in such as stone painting and drama workshops.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday, Melis Hasar, one of the volunteers, said they want to shield the children from what is going on in the aftermath of the earthquake. "We are not affiliated with any foundation. We started this journey with four people and have now reached 250,” Hasar said.

The volunteers currently have four centers and hope to make that number 17, she said, adding that the families were very appreciative of their services. The volunteers work in open areas and take all the necessary measures to comply with COVID-19 precautions, she stressed. Hasar called on those who want to help to join the organization in Izmir.