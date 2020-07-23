A website set up by the Health Ministry allows swimmers to locate areas safe for swimming. Whether private or public, citizens can find out about the quality of water in just a few clicks at the ministry’s yuzme.saglik.gov.tr

The Swimming Water Tracking System allows users to search for locations and offers results based on water analyses. Currently, 35 provinces are included in the system, which classifies waters from A, B, C, or D – with Class A representing top quality.

The majority of swimming areas are found in Class A, with none currently considered Class D.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the swimming season when beaches are opened from May to June. Since this time, ministry officials have regularly been testing the water for pollution.