No stranger to stunts to attract tourists, the central Turkish province of Çorum hopes to draw more visitors to country’s ‘chickpea capital’ with renovation. Dubbed world’s “narrowest street,” a 1.5-meter wide and 30 meters long (5 feet wide and 98 feet long) street is now undergoing restoration in Çorum’s Üçtutlar neighborhood. Already a historic location in the province’s old quarters, Dikiciler Street will be ready for tourists soon in the province, which sought global recognition when a Google Maps trick placed it at the “center of Earth” years ago.

Dikiciler may not be the world’s narrowest, as this title is already claimed by a street in Germany’s Reutlingen, which is 31 centimeters (1 foot) at its narrowest point. A 89-centimeter alley in Istanbul is also in the running for the “narrowest street” title in the country. Yet, this is one of the busiest for its length and width, with more than 40 shops.

A computer-generated image showing the planned new outlook of the street. (DHA PHOTO)

The local municipality recently started restoration work and hopes that shops will return to the now mostly deserted street. Mayor Halil İbrahim Aşgın said the restoration would be “loyal to historic texture” of the street. Aşgın told Demirören News Agency (DHA) that the street would be reopened for business by the end of this year.

Kemal Ceyhan, who has owned a shoe repair shop on the street since late 1970s, says the street appears to be returning to its former glory with restoration. “It is almost like original and brings me back to my childhood when I would spend time here. We are grateful to everyone doing the restoration work here,” he said.