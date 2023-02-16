A young girl was rescued from the rubble on the 248th hour of the earthquake in southeastern Türkiye from the "Atabey Apartment" in Kayabaşı District in Kahramanmaraş.

Aleyna Ölmez, 17, was rescued from the rubble of the building she was trapped in after 248 hours of the deadly earthquake.

As soon as hopes were exhausted and while teams were working with construction equipment, the mine workers, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Sakarya Metropolitan Fire Brigade teams heard a noise in the apartment wreckage. Subsequently, the 17-year-old girl was found alive after the search operation. Younge Aleyna was rescued by the miners using the "temporary chock" ("domuz damı") mining method, was transferred to hospital by National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) members by ambulance.

While relatives and rescue teams participating in the rescue work were very happy with this save, they continued their work in the hope of giving more good news from the building. From information provided to the relatives of Aleyna Ölmez, rescue team members stated that they talked to the young girl and that her condition was good.