The Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey’s state-run agency that promotes Turkish language and culture around the globe, released a video on Friday to highlight World Humanitarian Day and the institute’s works.

A statement from the institute noted that they have collaborated with the world's most prominent aid organizations.

“Yunus Emre Institute sends global messages on World Humanitarian Day, which is dedicated to honoring those who serve in the field of humanitarian aid and those who have lost their lives while doing it,” the statement said.

The video features the speeches of professor Şeref Ateş, President of Yunus Emre Institute; Stuart Willcuts, General Manager of Air Serv International, one of the world's most important aid organizations; Walter Cotte, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent; Michelle Strucke, Chief Director of Stability and Humanitarian Affairs at the United States Department of Defense; and Jamie Franklin, Director of Mag America.

In the video, which emphasized the importance of assisting those in need, Ateş noted that the institute's activities in Syria are not only confined to aid and that they have also recently launched programs to teach Afghan women to read and write and to support Sudanese businesswomen in growing their enterprises.

Important factors highlighted in the video also included relationships with local people and institutions, sustainable working principles, intercultural harmony and a sense of universality.

Ateş also said that the phrase by Yunus Emre, the great Turkish poet and thinker that the institute is named after, "Come, let us all be friends" best describes their passion for helping the world.