A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Türkiye's Malatya province on Monday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The quake took place at a depth of 6.96 kilometers (4.32 miles) at 12:04 p.m. local time (9:04 a.m. GMT), centered in the Yeşilyurt district of the city.

In the statement following the quake, AFAD head Yunus Sezer noted that one citizen was dead, while 69 were injured during the tremor.

According to the preliminary information on the AFAD's website, buildings were reportedly destroyed in this recent quake, and search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region.

"After the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Yeşilyurt district of Malatya province, it was determined that buildings had collapsed, and our search and rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the region and started to work," the AFAD stated.

Citizens who rushed to the streets right after the quake were warned by the AFAD to stay far from demolished structures and not to enter damaged buildings. It was also said that apart from Malatya, the earthquake was felt in surrounding provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Adıyaman and Şanlıurfa.

The earthquake comes as Türkiye grapples with the aftermath of the deadly twin Feb. 6 quakes that devastated the southeaster region and left over 44,000 people dead.