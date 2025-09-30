A recent nationwide survey conducted by the Green Crescent (Yeşilay) and the Ministry of Health of Türkiye shows that gambling remains widespread, with 10.1% of adults reporting they have gambled at least once in their lifetime. The survey also highlights a rapid increase in illegal online betting, particularly among young people aged 15-24.

The “Health Behavior Survey in the Population Aged 15 and Over,” conducted in 2025 across 26 provinces with 36,334 participants, found that lottery tickets, sports betting and lotto games are the most popular forms of gambling. Among those who gambled in the past month, 6.6% participated in illegal online betting, mostly via smartphones.

Demographic patterns indicate men are twice as likely to gamble as women, with 13.4% of men and 6.8% of women reporting lifetime gambling experience. Gambling rates were consistent across all age groups and education levels, indicating that the behavior affects a broad segment of society.

At a news conference presenting the Türkiye Gambling Report on Sept. 29, associate professor Mehmet Dinç, president of Türkiye Yeşilay Association, highlighted the growing threats posed by all forms of addiction, with gambling emerging as a particularly urgent concern. “Addiction affects not only physical health but also social structures, the economy and public safety, leaving long-lasting societal consequences,” he said.

Highlighting Yeşilay’s history, Dinç noted that the organization was founded in 1920 during the occupation of Istanbul to protect children and youth from alcohol-related harm. Over the decades, its focus expanded to cover drugs, gambling, tobacco and internet-related addictions.

While Yeşilay addresses all forms of addiction, Dinç stressed that gambling has become the fastest-growing threat, particularly among children and young people. To address this, Yeşilay’s Science Board, Youth Advocacy Unit and Government Research Unit conducted an in-depth study, resulting in the Türkiye Gambling Report, which analyzes the issue and provides actionable recommendations.

Dinç emphasized the distinction between legal and illegal gambling. “Illegal gambling is being tackled through a comprehensive plan coordinated by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in partnership with multiple ministries and Yeşilay. Yet, legal gambling also poses serious risks, contributing to addiction, psychological and physiological harm, family breakdown, societal disruption and even suicide,” he said.

Placing the issue in a global context, Dinç explained, “Based on the expenditures we present in the report, gambling has become an important issue not only in Türkiye but worldwide. Like other forms of addiction, gambling appeals to pleasure and desire. It can be defined as seeking excitement and chance. In today’s world, where many societal issues have disrupted life’s enchantment, gambling has become one of the primary tools people use to regain a sense of thrill.”

Social media influence

Dinç criticized modern consumer culture and social media: “Deliberate flashy consumption and social media influencers highlight inequality and present lives that are often very different from our own. Gambling has evolved into a global platform. While industrialization drove mass gambling in the 20th century, it has now evolved into a global network. Understanding gambling sociologically and socially is crucial; otherwise, our interventions risk being ineffective.”

Reviewing global prevention strategies, Dinç added, “Effective approaches include regulatory measures, such as advertising bans and product design limits, along with awareness campaigns, school-based education programs, public service announcements and media campaigns. Legal regulations remain one of the most important prevention tools worldwide.”

In Türkiye, he emphasized Yeşilay’s leadership, “Our Addiction Prevention Education Program spans all educational levels up to university and serves as a critical preventive measure. School-based programs support young people already exposed to gambling and Yeşilay continuously develops policies. Some advertising regulations exist, but they need to be strengthened.”

He outlined key measures: “First, stricter digital and advertising regulations are essential. Children under 15 or 18 are easily exposed through smartphones, the internet and public spaces. Second, school-based prevention programs should be expanded. Third, treatment, counseling and social adaptation services must be strengthened, areas where YEDAM plays a central role.”

Dinç called for comprehensive definitions and restrictions: “All activities, whether labeled as chance games, lotteries, or betting, should be classified as gambling. These activities target all social layers and income groups, not just specific demographics. Legal or illegal, gambling-related activities must face strict regulations on advertising and promotion and current licensed areas should be reviewed to reevaluate public perception.”

Concluding, he highlighted Yeşilay’s field impact: “Our prevention strategies will continue and be strengthened with support from public institutions, media, and other stakeholders, increasing school-based and awareness initiatives. YEDAM has seen a rise in gambling addiction cases over the past three to four years. Almost two-thirds of those receiving support remain addiction-free for extended periods and three-quarters do not engage in gambling for a year. YEDAM, together with YENAM and Yeşilay, focuses on measurable impact and we will continue these efforts. With these strategies and the contributions of stakeholders, we believe gambling addiction can be effectively prevented in Türkiye.”

Public health concern

Professor Murat Şentürk, President of the Türkiye Yeşilay Science Board, emphasized gambling addiction as a major public health issue. “Not every person who gambles becomes addicted, but every gambler is at risk. Social or recreational gambling may begin as harmless, but when a person loses control, cannot predict outcomes, or experiences repeated losses, gambling can develop into a chronic brain disease requiring treatment,” he said.

He outlined signs of addiction, inability to control gambling, negative impacts on life, chasing losses and compulsive lying. “At this point, gambling is a disease and must be treated,” he stressed. He noted motivations, including socializing, entertainment and escaping personal problems, along with psychological factors like depression, anxiety, impulse disorders and genetic predisposition.

Describing neurological aspects, Şentürk explained, “Gambling activates the brain’s reward center. Exciting experiences reinforce the behavior, creating a cycle that can lead to addiction. Online gambling, in particular, has made the risk more visible. It is a behavioral addiction with mechanisms similar to alcohol, tobacco, or other substance addictions and its consequences can be just as severe.”

Highlighting societal consequences, he said: “Family conflicts, legal problems, psychiatric disorders and even suicide are common. Problem gamblers are 70% more likely to experience suicidal thoughts, with 11%-15% attempting suicide. Gambling must be considered in national suicide prevention strategies.” He noted that one in 10 people in Türkiye has engaged in gambling, with rapid progression to addiction.

Şentürk also addressed gender trends, “Men historically gamble more, but women are increasingly affected and tend to develop addiction faster, a phenomenon known as the telescopic effect. Data from YEDAM shows men represent 97% of treatment applicants, but women increasingly face gambling-related issues.”

Dr. Merih Altıntaş, of the Advisory Board of Yeşilay, highlighted the rapid growth of gambling, “The gambling industry actively targets children and young people through advertising, making protective measures essential,” she said.

She stressed the seriousness of gambling addiction: “Just as we worry about our children becoming addicted to drugs, we must show the same awareness and urgency regarding gambling addiction. It can be just as harmful, if not more so, in terms of suicide, family harm and severe financial and social consequences.”