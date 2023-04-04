As part of the recovery process after the deadly twin earthquakes, the Turkish government plans to build quake-resistant buildings in regions with limited forestation but favorable soil conditions, according to reports released on Tuesday.

The plan aims to plant 10 trees for each tree cut down due to construction in these areas.

In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, thousands of buildings were demolished or severely damaged, rendering them unsuitable for habitation. However, the government strives to provide safe and new housing for its citizens, meticulously determining the location areas where the new homes will be constructed and aiming to complete construction within one year before handing them over to the residents.

The construction of new residences will adhere to specific guidelines, including avoiding fault lines, areas with liquefied soils, and refraining from building on agricultural lands.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the forested regions that are far from fault lines have been selected as the sites for the new settlements.

Best locations identified

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişci said in his previous speech: "We have identified clear places in the forests and meadows to our Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. We have shown the places with weak forestation capabilities and suitable ground properties. We said, 'Let's build our housing units, village homes, and other industrial facilities here.'"

The ministry is selecting rocky and stony forested areas with firm soil situated away from plains for new settlements.

Despite concerns about insufficient forested areas, the ministry is taking measures to prevent decreased forest resources.

For each tree cut down to make way for settlements, 10 new trees will be planted, and for each forested area used for the settlements, at least twice as many pristine forests will be created.

Through these efforts, each planted sapling will create new forested areas and improve air quality throughout Türkiye.