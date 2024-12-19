The 10-year-old student from the Merkezefendi district in Denizli, southwestern Türkiye, has won the world title in the American Math Olympiad. Selahattin Çınar Öner, a 5th-grade student at Havva-Süleyman Yağlıca Middle School, participated in the prestigious event, which saw over 3,000 students from more than 40 countries. Öner solved all the questions at his level, clinching the world title.

Öner's journey to success began at an early age when he developed a keen interest in mathematics before starting elementary school. His academic achievements were soon recognized, as he excelled in math and other subjects. Öner participated in local and national math competitions in Türkiye, where he earned several first-place awards. His talent was further nurtured by retired teacher Melahat Akkulak, who mentored him and helped him win third place in an international math competition organized by Türkiye.

In his most recent success, Öner participated in the American Math Olympiad, which took place in November. There, he competed against thousands of students and emerged victorious by solving all 25 questions correctly, earning the world championship in his category.

Selahattin Öner expressed his joy and dedication to the field of mathematics, stating, “The Olympiads are over. I became the world champion by solving all 25 questions correctly. I made my country proud. While other children asked their mothers for bedtime stories, I asked my mom to ask me math questions instead. I prepare for the competitions by solving past questions with my mom, and I enjoy math because it makes me feel good.”

Öner's mother, Damla Topaloğlu, proudly shared her son's achievement: "My son’s world championship has brought pride to both me and his school. In the last competition, he and a Chinese student became champions, solving all the questions correctly. He has always loved math, even doing calculations when we went shopping. I’m grateful to retired teacher Melahat Akkulak for her invaluable support in my son’s journey.”

Selahattin’s success continues to inspire many young students in Denizli and across Türkiye, demonstrating the power of dedication, passion and support in pursuing academic excellence.