According to official announcements, the 2023 tariff related to public notary fee services has increased by 100%.

The notary is a public official with specific qualifications for attesting legal documents. A notary official also authorizes the legal authority of various documents, verifies transactions of legal individuals and performs other duties authorized by law.

The fee schedule of a public notary is scheduled at 1% per 1,000 of the sales value of real estate subject to sales in relation to contracts. This fee is not supposed to be less than TL 500 ($26) and not more than TL 4,000.

The lower limit of the notary public fee, which is 30% of the fees charged by the notary public for transactions as per monetary regulations, ranges from TL 8.66 to TL 17.32, while the will and foundation deed issuance fee ranges from TL 391.91 to TL 783.82.

The fee for each written page has been increased from TL 11.88 to TL 23.76, and the fixed fee per transaction for papers requiring transaction registration has been increased from TL 3.71 to TL 7.42.