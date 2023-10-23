In an extraordinary demonstration of national pride, more than 1,000 divers ventured into the deep waters across 130 locations in Türkiye, unfurling the Turkish flag to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye.

In the organization by the Respect for the Deep Diving Community, the central hub of the diving event was set in front of Dolmabahçe Palace, where modern Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk took his last breath in 1938.

From the southern town of Kaş to Lake Van in the country’s east, numerous individuals participated in this exuberant celebration.

Divers from Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the United States, including the renowned free-diving record holder Yasemin Dalkılıç, were part of this remarkable gathering.

“We will venture into the depths to safeguard the fundamental achievements of our glorious republic, striving to uphold our national unity. The focal point for this unprecedented dive in Türkiye is the vicinity of Dolmabahçe Palace, where our founder Atatürk bid his farewell,” said Gökhan Karakaş, the vice president of the Respect for the Deep Diving Community.

Diving instructor Kadir Ekinci and his team dived into Nemrut Crater Lake, situated at an elevation of 2,650 meters (8,694.23 feet) in the southeastern province of Bitlis.

“Devoted divers to the republic will keep the excitement of the concept of ‘Blue Homeland’ alive in the blue shades of our heavenly homeland,” Ekinci expressed.

In the southern province of Antalya’s Alanya, combat veterans and disabled divers undertook underwater dives as part of the festivities. They first displayed the Turkish flag and a banner proclaiming “Deeply Committed to the Republic” on the water’s surface and then submerged to unfurl the flag underwater.

As the nation approaches celebrating a century of its existence on Oct. 29, various athletes and artists have dedicated their achievements to the republic to honor this landmark anniversary.

Recently, national diver Şahika Ercümen set a new world record of 106 meters in the variable weight without fins category off the earthquake-hit city of Hatay.

In an initiative designed to raise awareness and breathe life into the earthquake-hit area, Ercümen embarked on her record-breaking attempt under the inspiring slogan, “Breathing life into Hatay.”

In the spirit of the centenary of the Turkish republic, Ercümen announced her commitment to supporting the education of 100 young girls pursuing sports-related studies.

A total of 100 primary school students performed the “Centenary March” composed by renowned pianist Fazıl Say at an altitude of 2,206 meters on Mount Nemrut.

The rendition of the march, led by their music teacher, Ezgi Karaman, garnered tremendous admiration and applause.