Days ahead of Oct. 29, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications announced in a written statement Sunday it will organize various events across the country and abroad with enthusiasm to celebrate the 100th year of the republic in a manner befitting the "Century of Türkiye."

According to the statement, the events will feature revolutionary breakthroughs implemented over the century since the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, with an emphasis on the "Century of Türkiye" road map.

As part of the events, Türkiye's accomplishments in various fields over the past 100 years, from the defense industry to culture, will be narrated through various digital exhibitions and 3D displays.

A visual show featuring drones and fireworks will be held in Istanbul, and the 100th Year March will resonate in historical locations with special light shows, the directorate said.

Furthermore, a special exhibition titled "From the Past to the Future: Türkiye Century" will be set up in front of Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul's Taksim Square. It will provide an interactive and technological experience for citizens with water screens, water shows and screens broadcasting 3D content.

Additionally, a "Türkiye Century Installation" inspired by the official logo of the 100th year will be prepared at the entrance to Istiklal Avenue in Taksim Square. It will showcase content related to the 100th year on a large screen, which can be watched on-site through live broadcasting on Oct. 29.

In addition, the squares in major metropolitan municipalities, including Bakırköy Republic Square in Istanbul, July 15 Kızılay National Will Square in Ankara and Konak Square in Izmir, will feature special visuals and content marking the centenary on digital screens, featuring the Cumhuriyet Symphony Orchestra performing "100th Year March."

In Istanbul's Üsküdar Square, a "Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Special Exhibition" will be prepared based on his quote: "I had dreams. I am experiencing the happiness of realizing these dreams one by one."

The exhibition will digitally showcase the projects that have turned dreams into reality under Erdoğan's leadership in the last 20 years, with multiple 360 display areas.

With the "Voice of the Republic, Color of the Republic" event, historic sites such as Galata Tower, Haydarpaşa Train Station, the Republic Museum (II. Grand National Assembly Building), Ethnography Museum, the Clock Tower, Dolmabahçe Palace, as well as tourist destinations like Ephesus and Cappadocia, will be illuminated with special light shows.

In coordination with the Directorate of Communications, 100th-anniversary celebrations will also take place in other cities' squares. Abroad, embassies will organize various celebrations. Likewise, the directorate will arrange 100th-year exhibitions and show special videos at foreign missions.

Fahrettin Altun, the head of the directorate, emphasized that they have prepared comprehensive events as part of the 100th anniversary of the republic and that it will be celebrated in a manner befitting the "Century of Türkiye."

"Our beloved nation, overcoming many challenges and obstacles throughout history, proudly carries our republic to its 100th year. Now, under the leadership of our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to work with all our might to elevate our country to higher ranks in every field with the vision of the 'Century of Türkiye' and to preserve this sacred homeland handed down by our ancestors for eternity," Altun said.

Altun emphasized Ankara's aspiration to celebrate the centennial festivities in a manner that had not been seen before, highlighting projects and activities conducted in harmony and seamless coordination with various institutions and organizations. In conclusion, he affirmed their intention "to herald the beginning of the 'Century of Türkiye' to the world."