The first phase of construction for earthquake-resilient homes in Kahramanmaraş, which began soon after the devastating earthquake on Feb. 6, is nearing completion, with 10,337 residences ready to be handed over in December.

The earthquake, considered the calamity of the century, prompted urgent measures in the construction of safe dwellings for affected residents.

The Directorate of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change disclosed that out of 72,365 planned houses and village residences across the province, the delivery of 10,337 units will begin by December.

By the end of the month, 8,568 residences and 1,769 village houses are expected to be completed and allocated to their rightful occupants.

In addition to the housing initiatives, an Urban Design Project has been initiated to revitalize the city center and stimulate businesses in the earthquake-affected areas. Works are underway in the Azerbaijan District, focusing on structures comprising ground floors alongside three or four upper floors. The transformation area includes the ongoing demolition of Kültür Park, marking a proactive step toward urban revitalization.

10,337 residences will be delivered in December, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Dec. 01, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Under the scope of the Urban Design Project, the earthquake survivors will retain their rights, ensuring an equal number of rights for residences or workplaces as before, with no loss.

Cahit Özbostan, an earthquake survivor currently residing in temporary accommodations, expressed optimism about the imminent delivery of houses in the village. He acknowledged the state's efforts and the visible progress in the construction process.

Mehmet Yalçın, a local trader, praised the swift action taken by the Turkish government, expressing gratitude to President Erdogan. He highlighted the continuous momentum in house construction, emphasizing the significance of the swift completion for quake-hit victims. Yalçın extended gratitude to all those contributing to the reconstruction efforts.