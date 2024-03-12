In commemoration of the 18 March Martyrs' Memorial Day and the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale Naval Victory during World War I, a ceremony was held at northwestern Çanakkale's Çimenlik Castle to kick off the "Çanakkale-Ankara 27th Victory Race."

The event began with a moment of silence and the National Anthem, followed by Çanakkale Governor Ilhami Aktaş symbolically receiving soil, water and the Turkish flag from the Gelibolu (Gallipoli) Peninsula, where troops, including patriotic volunteers from all corners of the Ottoman Empire, fought against the invading Allied forces.

These symbolic items were handed over to student-athletes Nilhan Akaman and Mehmet Serbes, who then commenced the "Çanakkale-Ankara 27th Victory Race."

The race, covering 720 kilometers (447.39 miles) and spanning six provinces on the Çanakkale-Ankara route, will see athletes from each city carrying relics within their provincial borders.

The artifacts will be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a ceremony on March 18. The event also featured a folk dance show by the Çanakkale Public Education Center Evening Art School Directorate, as well as performances by the Mehter military band.

Among the attendees were Çanakkale Bosporus and Garrison Commander Rear Adm. Mustafa Biçen, Çanakkale Mayor Ülgür Gökhan, soldiers, department managers and students. Following the ceremony, participants marched along Yalı Street with Turkish flags in hand, proceeding toward Kayserili Ahmet Paşa Street.