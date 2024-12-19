In the "Chain" ("Zincir") operation carried out as part of a planned investigation of the Mersin Customs Administration, 114 suspects, including public officials, were detained.

The operation, which targeted civil servants, customs consultants and employees of consultancy firms, was the result of a 10-month investigation into alleged unlawful benefits. A total of 114 suspects were detained, including 34 public officials and several customs consultants and employees. The investigation focused on suspicions of providing unlawful advantages within the customs administration.

The operation was coordinated by the Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the Mersin Provincial Police Department's Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Unit leading the efforts. The investigation aimed to uncover illegal activities involving customs employees, consultants and other related parties, focusing on their involvement in granting benefits in exchange for unlawful gain.

In a statement shared on the Ministry of Interior's social media account, it was stated:

"Within the scope of a planned investigation conducted for 10 months, a 'Chain' operation was carried out targeting civil servants, customs consultants and consultancy employees at the Mersin Customs Administration. As a result of the investigation, which was carried out on suspicion of providing unlawful benefits, 114 suspects, including 34 public officials, were detained. We congratulate the Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, which coordinated the operation, and the Mersin Provincial Police Department's Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Unit for their successful efforts."