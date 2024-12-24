Authorities said 12 people were killed and three others injured in an explosion at a factory producing explosives in Karesi, a district of Türkiye's western province of Balıkesir, on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the factory’s capsule production section located in the rural Kavaklı neighborhood. Authorities have yet to uncover the reason for the blast.

Following the explosion, a large number of emergency health and fire department teams were dispatched to the area. Balıkesir Governor Ismail Ustaoğlu told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that teams were immediately directed to the site

Confirming fatalities and injuries, Ustaoğlu said: "An explosion occurred at the ZSR explosive production facility. After the explosion in the capsule production section, the building collapsed. All our teams are currently here."

He stated that three injured individuals have so far been taken to the hospital and that their conditions are stable. Ustaoğlu added that efforts to determine how many people were inside at the time of the explosion are ongoing.