A passenger bus met a catastrophic fate, leading to the loss of 12 lives and leaving 19 others injured in the Sorgun district of Yozgat in the early hours on Monday.

The ill-fated journey from Sivas to Istanbul took a tragic turn, getting out of control near the Mükremin Junction on the Sivas-Yozgat highway. Tragically, the bus crossed into the opposite lane and plummeted into a ravine, claiming lives and causing overall devastation.

Immediate response teams, including health, police, gendarmerie and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) personnel were swiftly dispatched to the site of the catastrophe. The initial aftermath revealed that 11 individuals lost their lives on the scene, while one injured individual, despite medical intervention at a nearby hospital, could not be saved. Of the 19 injured passengers transported to medical facilities in Yozgat and the Sorgun districts, one remains in critical condition, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Yozgat Governor Mehmet Ali Özkan expressed deep sorrow and emphasized the comprehensive support being provided by various authorities. "This is an unfortunate incident. Our dedicated police, gendarmerie, AFAD and district governor teams are on-site, extending their full support. We have respectfully recovered the bodies of the deceased passengers and transferred the injured to local hospitals for immediate care. While preliminary findings point toward negligence as the primary cause, we believe that further investigations will offer clarity."

Özkan, after addressing the media, visited the Sorgun State Hospital to personally extend his wishes for a swift recovery to the injured victims, reinforcing the solidarity of the community during this difficult time.