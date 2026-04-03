A 12-year-old Syrian student in Hatay, southern Türkiye, has earned praise for her honesty after returning a bag full of money she found while walking home from school.

Rahaf, who lives with her family in the center of Dörtyol district, noticed the bag on the roadside and immediately took it to her parents. Supporting their daughter’s responsible action, the family handed the bag over to local authorities. Police confirmed that the bag was returned to its rightful owner.

The Dörtyol Social Services Directorate recognized Rahaf for her integrity and sense of responsibility. Officials welcomed her to their office, congratulated her on her actions, and presented her with gifts as a reward.

Speaking about the incident, Rahaf said, “I found a bag on the ground and then took it to my mother. She gave it to our landlord. There was money inside. Later, my mother took the bag to the police.”

Authorities commented: “Sensitive and responsible young people like Rahaf give hope for the future of our society. We support her exemplary behavior and congratulate her family for guiding her well.”