Türkiye has reached its highest level in the past five years, with 126 of its universities making it into the "world's top 3,000 universities" ranking, prepared by the University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) Research Laboratory at the Middle East Technical University (METU).

The world ranking list, released by the URAP, one of the 11 official organizations that rank higher education institutions globally, highlights Türkiye's impressive presence. The ranking uses six indicators: "number of articles," "number of citations," "total number of scientific documents," "total publication impact," "total citation impact" and "international collaboration."

In the latest rankings, 11 Turkish universities are in the top 1,000, 18 in the 1,001-1,500 range, 26 in the 1,501-2,000 range, 37 in the 2,001-2,500 range, and 34 in the 2,501-3,000 range. This brings the total number of Turkish universities in the global top 3,000 to 126.

Previously, Türkiye had 111 universities in the ranking in 2020, 112 in 2021, 118 in 2022, and 119 in 2023. With 126 universities this year, Türkiye has achieved its highest position in the past five years.

The top-ranked Turkish universities in the world are Hacettepe University (573rd), Istanbul Technical University (712th), Ankara University (760th), Istanbul University (813th), Koç University (862nd), Middle East Technical University (881st), Gazi University (886th), Ege University (903rd), Atatürk University (921st), Near East University (977th) and Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa (985th).

As for the world's best university, the URAP's ranking places Harvard University in the U.S. at the top. Following it are Paris Cite University in France in second place and the University of Toronto in Canada in third place.

The other universities in the top 10 of the world rankings are College London University in the U.K. (fourth), Zhejiang University in China (fifth), Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China (sixth), Tsinghua University in China (seventh), Oxford University in the U.K. (eighth), Stanford University in the U.S. (ninth) and Peking University in China (10th).