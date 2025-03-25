A police operation spanning seven Turkish provinces, centered in southeastern Batman, led to the arrest of 29 suspects accused of committing fraud under the guise of witchcraft. Fifteen of the suspects have been formally detained, according to a statement from the local governor’s office.

The operation, carried out by the Batman Police Department’s Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Division, identified a mother and daughter duo who allegedly deceived individuals claiming they could cure mental health issues, resolve personal problems and provide information about the future using magical powers.

Authorities said the suspects demanded money from victims under the pretext of performing rituals and magic. Investigations, based on victim statements and reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), revealed the group had made approximately TL 300 million ($7.9 million) through these fraudulent activities.

The suspects reportedly used information gathered by intermediaries from the local community to gain the trust of victims. In one instance, they allegedly invited a victim from Germany to their home in Batman and convinced the person to wear a T-shirt with handwritten notes for four days, claiming it would protect them from evil.

On March 18, a coordinated operation led to the arrest of 29 individuals across Batman, Istanbul, Bursa, Izmir, Konya, Mardin and Adıyaman.

Police seized notebooks, papers and books believed to be used in the witchcraft activities during searches of the suspects' homes.

After interrogation, 11 of the suspects were released following their testimony. Of the 18 individuals brought before a judge, 15 were remanded in custody and three were released on judicial control.

The operation has sparked concerns over the exploitation of religious beliefs for financial gain, with authorities emphasizing that the fraud constitutes a "qualified fraud" crime.