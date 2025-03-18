The Ministry of Finance has launched a crackdown on the country’s rapidly expanding "spiritual" sector, which has turned into a multibillion-dollar market, preying on emotional and psychological vulnerabilities. This unregulated industry, which promises everything from astral travel to "witchcraft coaching," is operating with little oversight, leaving countless individuals financially and emotionally exploited.

In recent years, practices offering "healing" and "guidance" have grown exponentially, drawing people seeking comfort and clarity. However, experts warn that many of these services are unverified and lack any scientific foundation, making them potentially harmful. The ministry’s intervention comes in response to increasing concerns about the sector’s growing influence and the vulnerability of individuals being taken advantage of by practitioners with no formal qualifications.

The ministry's investigation found that many service providers offered consultations through face-to-face sessions, phone, WhatsApp and Telegram groups, and social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok. These individuals were charging fees for personalized astrological reports, tarot readings and spiritual guidance.

According to the ministry, 1,034 individuals were flagged as "risky" in the investigation, with an estimated TL 1.8 billion ($50 million) in undeclared income. Tax authorities are now focusing on 295 individuals operating without tax registration.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek emphasized that services such as astrology consultations should be taxed as freelance activities. He assured that individuals who comply with tax obligations would avoid severe penalties, urging those who have not declared their income to do so before the deadline.

These "spiritual healers," who often operate without certification or oversight, are gaining popularity as an alternative to licensed psychologists and therapists. Services like “karma cleansing” and “spiritual DNA activation” have become part of a booming industry, with participants attending pricy sessions, sometimes escalating into dependency.

Speaking to Turkish daily Sabah, Ayşe T., a 38-year-old banker, said she became involved in this world after seeing an "energy healer" on social media. Initially offering relief, the sessions soon led to more expensive programs and promises of enlightenment. "To truly cleanse yourself, you need to join this exclusive camp," she was told. She eventually found herself deep in debt, still seeking the peace that seemed just out of reach.

Cem B., 45, an entrepreneur, shared his experience: "I read books on personal development and joined subconscious healing sessions. The costs were high, and after each session, they would try to sell me a new program. Eventually, I began to feel inadequate."

Elif D., a 29-year-old yoga instructor, had similar feelings: "I was always interested in spiritual practices, and soon I was attending multiple sessions every month. It started with subconscious therapy, then energy boosting, followed by karma cleansing. I was spending thousands of liras, constantly encouraged to take more courses to 'achieve complete enlightenment.' It became addictive."

The Ministry of Finance’s recent efforts to regulate the sector aims to prevent further exploitation. However, the industry has already reached a scale where practitioners, many without formal training, continue to hold sway over their clients, offering a range of services – from tarot readings to more extreme practices like "light work" and “dimension transition guides."

Experts, including clinical psychologist Uluğ Çağrı Beyaz, have raised alarms about the dangers of these practices.

Speaking to Turkish news broadcaster TRT Haber, Beyaz said, "They may provide temporary emotional relief, but with no scientific backing, the results are unpredictable. The reliance on these methods can quickly spiral into a dangerous cycle."

In the wake of a recent tragedy involving the 36-year-old landscape architect Ece Gürel, whose death raised questions about the risks of spiritual practices, the ministry’s intervention has gained urgency.

Gürel, who was reportedly involved in witchcraft courses, was found dead after being missing for four days in early March. Authorities are now investigating her death, which has sparked further concerns about the safety of these unregulated spiritual services.

As Türkiye’s "spiritual economy" continues to thrive, many are calling for greater regulation to protect vulnerable individuals. The ministry’s recent actions represent a first step, but with the industry still growing rapidly, experts argue that more comprehensive oversight is needed to safeguard people from exploitation in the name of spiritual enlightenment.