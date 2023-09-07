The highly anticipated 15th International MEB Robot Competition commenced enthusiastically in northwestern Bursa. Organized by the Ministry of National Education (MEB) General Directorate of Vocational and Technical Education, this year's competition aims at planting robotics and technology-related interest and enthusiasm in young minds.

The official inauguration of the event took place at the Naim Süleymanoğlu Sports Complex, where Deputy Minister of National Education Kemal Şamlıoğlu emphasized on the remarkable evolution of robot competitions over the years, with an increasing number of young participants demonstrating their dedication to the field.

Nearly 12,716 young individuals participated in this year's event, each contributing to the competition with innovative projects. In his address, Şamlıoğlu expressed confidence in these aspiring technologists, stating, "Thanks to each of our young brothers and sisters, in whose hearts we instill a love for technology, the Turkish century's ascent to greater heights is assured. We have unwavering faith in this mission. In this era of information and communication, nurturing scientifically-minded individuals capable of producing their own technology in industrial automation is paramount. Equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills to compete aligns with Türkiye's vision of becoming a leading producer in the field of robotics."

Deputy Minister Şamlıoğlu further revealed that the competition would unfold across 14 distinct categories and affirmed his belief that the participants would elevate Türkiye's robot technology to new highs during the Republic's 100-year celebration.

Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş highlighted the significant role of information technologies in meeting the demands of the 21st century. He emphasized on the importance of fostering societies that lead in information technologies and innovative production, asserting, "We are committed to preparing our children for the future and leveraging all available resources to this end. The driving force behind these efforts is undoubtedly our Ministry of National Education. Our youth, the cornerstone of our nation, will shape our destiny. A prosperous and secure future hinges on financially and morally equipped youth who can navigate life guided by our shared values."

Ali Karagöz, General Manager of Vocational and Technical Education, elaborated on this year's theme, "Republic and Technology," and proudly announced the participation of students not only from Türkiye but also from Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Albania, the U.S., Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Croatia, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Jordan and Greece.

The event garnered support from various authorities, including Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş and Yıldırım Mayor Oktay Yılmaz, both of whom expressed their gratitude to those who contributed to the organization of this prestigious competition.

This year's competition boasts an impressive lineup of categories, including "Industrial Robot Arm," "Line Follower (Basic Level)," "Line Follower (Advanced)," "Fast Line Follower," "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Mini Drone)," "Mini Sumo," "Design-Run," "Egg Collector (Caretta Caretta)," "Maze Master," "Dust Breaker Robot (Basic Level)," "Freelance Project," "Themed," "Underwater Vehicle (ROV)," and "Autonomous Vehicle," featuring a total of 4,733 robots.

The 15th International MEB Robot Competition is set to captivate participants and spectators alike until its grand conclusion on Sept. 9.