Authorities in Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, have launched an extensive operation to apprehend a 16-year-old suspect who allegedly stole two pistols and 300 rounds of ammunition from a local shooting range.

The incident took place in the Dulkadiroğlu district when the teen, identified as H.E., a foreign national, entered the shooting range, took the firearms and ammunition, and fled. Police quickly reviewed security footage to identify the suspect and initiated a large-scale search.

H.E. reportedly attempted to steal a car from a dealership in the same district, causing damage before fleeing toward Ahır Mountain. Security cameras captured him trying to enter the dealership as well as several vineyard houses near the mountain. Authorities intensified searches in the foothills of Ahır Mountain and the city center, placing the area on high alert. The suspect remains at large as police continue efforts to capture him.

The case has raised concerns about youth involvement in serious crimes in the region and underscores the importance of a swift law enforcement response.

Deadly Izmir attack

Two days ago, the Balçova district of Türkiye's Izmir was shaken by a deadly attack in which a 16-year-old, identified as E.B., killed two police officers. The investigation has led to 27 arrests, including the assailant, his parents, friends and several other suspects across the country.

According to reports, the teenager, who was allegedly radicalized, used his father’s shotgun and was captured wounded. The attack also injured two additional officers and a civilian.

The incident has reignited national debate over juvenile crime and prompted the Justice Ministry to consider stricter regulations for serious offenses committed by children ages 15 to 18.