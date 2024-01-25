As part of the Zero Waste Project, the Turkish Parliament has made substantial progress in waste recovery, according to data shared by Parliament's General Secretariat.

The project, aimed at minimizing waste generation and promoting recycling, has demonstrated impressive results in 2023.

Here are some key achievements within Parliament premises:

Paper recycling: 105 tons of paper were recycled, preventing the need to cut down 1,768 trees.

Plastic recycling: 2 tons of plastic were recycled, saving 33 barrels of oil.

Glass recycling: 3 tons of glass were recycled, conserving 3.6 tons of raw materials.

Metal recycling: 1 ton of metal was recycled, saving 1.3 tons of raw materials.

Waste engine oil recycling: 1,500 liters (396.26 gallons) of waste engine oil were recycled, recovering 1,093 liters of mineral oil.

Organic waste: 600 kilograms (1,322.77 pounds) of organic waste were converted into 120 kilograms of compost for use as a soil improver.

Waste vegetable oil recycling: 4,250 liters of waste vegetable oil was recycled, producing 4,040 liters of biodiesel.

These recycling efforts have not only prevented significant amounts of greenhouse gas emissions but also saved substantial resources, including water and energy. In total, 17 tons of greenhouse gas emissions were avoided, along with savings of 4 billion tons of water and 530,000 kilowatt-hours of energy.

In addition to waste recovery initiatives, Parliament has initiated "Zero Waste Management" training for its employees. The training, conducted in collaboration with the General Directorate of Environmental Management of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, aims to educate personnel on minimizing waste generation, prioritizing reuse, practicing source-separated waste collection, and promoting recycling and recovery.

The training program is expected to be completed by the end of February, with the goal of ensuring all Parliament Administrative Organization staff receive Zero Waste Management training. The initiative reflects a commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship within the parliamentary setting.

Meanwhile, earlier in 2023, Parliament was listed as having the largest greenhouse among the world's parliaments.

Encompassing diverse flora and meticulously designed landscapes, Parliament's garden goes beyond its ornate appearance. It harbors a greenhouse that provides a conducive environment for cultivating plants that typically don't thrive in Ankara's climate.

The produce from these greenhouses plays a multifaceted role, adorning interior designs, particularly in landscaping endeavors and embellishing various activities hosted within Parliament's campus.