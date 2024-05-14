In the town of Mucur in Kirşehir central Türkiye, the approximately 1,700-year-old historic Mucur Underground City has been temporarily closed to visitors by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums due to the risk of collapse.

Fikret Fidan, the provincial director of culture and tourism, announced: "We temporarily closed the Mucur Underground City for visits as a precautionary measure due to runoff from recent rainfall and any potential malfunctions in electrical equipment."

Built during the early Christian period in the A.D. third and fourth centuries to protect against emperors, the approximately 1,700-year-old historic Mucur Underground City attracts hundreds of guests annually.

The underground city, constructed by carving rocks in the volcanic tuff terrain and consisting of two floors, is located approximately 8 meters (26 feet) deep. The historical site will reopen after repairs.

A statement from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums said: "The decision to close the Mucur Underground City for visits temporarily due to collapses, leaks from humidity, and malfunctions in electrical equipment was made by the ministry office under the general directorate."

"Our Mucur Underground City is an archaeological site affiliated with our Kırşehir Museum. It is accepted that this archaeological site was built in the Early Christian period in the A.D. third and fourth centuries to protect locals against pagan emperors. Naturally, it is an area visited by hundreds of our citizens every year," Fidan also explained.

"During this period of closure, cleaning will be carried out, and in the next phase, plans include addressing any potential issues due to humidity or implementing dry landscaping work on the upper part," he added.