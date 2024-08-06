A total of 1,742 tons of humanitarian aid prepared by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and Kuwaiti organizations is set to be shipped to Gaza from Mersin.

The aid, which includes food, hygiene products, clothing, shelter and medical supplies, is being loaded onto the "Legend Line" ship at Mersin International Port.

During a program held at the port, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Mersin Deputy Ali Kıratlı highlighted that genocide and massacres have continued in Gaza since Oct. 7. He criticized the international community for merely watching the genocide in Gaza and affirmed that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been steadfastly supporting Gaza from the beginning.

Kıratlı emphasized the need to continue the fight for Gaza, stating: "The issue of Palestine and Gaza is not only a matter for Muslims but for the conscience of all humanity. We see support rallies and marches for the genocide in Palestine happening in both the West and the East. The world will not forget those who applauded the butcher of Gaza, Netanyahu, in the U.S. Senate."

Kıratlı assured that Türkiye will never abandon Gaza and will continue to support it through legal channels.

AK Party Adana Deputy Ahmet Zenbilci also stressed the importance of ending the oppression in Gaza as soon as possible.

Felicity Party (SP) Hatay Deputy Necmettin Çalışkan stated that everyone must do their part for Gaza and highlighted the importance of stopping the war there.

IHH Secretary-General Durmuş Aydın expressed their commitment to continue aid efforts for Gaza, saying: "The ship you see represents solidarity among Muslim peoples worldwide. As long as we maintain this solidarity and focus on significant issues, we will not abandon our brothers. As the IHH, we are working tirelessly with our office and staff in Gaza. Our hot meal distributions continue under the coordination of the U.N."

Kuwaiti Charity Association board member and Emergency Aid Committee Chair Cemal El Nuri discussed their collective effort to keep the suffering in Gaza in the public’s mind. Nuri noted, "We may not fully understand what they are feeling, but we must remember them and keep them in our thoughts."

After the speeches, participants inspected the ship following a prayer. Once preparations are complete, the ship will set sail for Jordan, from where the aid will be transported to Gaza.