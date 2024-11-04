In a significant move to enhance research and education quality in Türkiye, the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) has organized a "Qualified Researchers Workshop" aimed at recruiting skilled researchers from around the globe. A total of 192 researchers from 65 renowned institutions, including some of the world’s top 30 universities such as Harvard University, Oxford University, Texas A&M University and Michigan State University, have expressed interest in contributing to Turkish universities. This initiative is part of a broader effort to internationalize Türkiye's academic landscape and strengthen university-industry collaboration.

Under the framework of Article 46 and Article 34 of Law No. 2547, which governs the employment of doctoral researchers in Türkiye, YÖK has expedited efforts to bring qualified researchers into the country’s universities, Article 46 allows researchers with doctoral degrees who are currently employed at international universities, research and development (R&D) centers, public institutions or private sector laboratories, regardless of their nationality, to work part-time at Turkish universities.

Article 34 further supports this initiative by enabling the employment of contracted researchers at public universities to engage in postdoctoral R&D and design projects.

During the workshop, it was revealed that a diverse pool of talent has already shown interest in these opportunities. A total of 192 researchers from prestigious universities applied under Article 46, while 211 postdoctoral researchers have been employed in R&D and design projects at 41 different universities under Article 34.

YÖK President Erol Özvar highlighted the importance of this regulatory framework during the event, stating that it significantly contributes to the goal of internationalization within Türkiye’s academic institutions. “Article 46 represents a very important turning point in terms of university-industry collaboration. With this assignment, we aim to strengthen the connection between students, academic staff and the industry through qualified doctoral researchers working in the sector,” Özvar explained.

He emphasized that the employment of researchers with titles such as professor and doctor from leading global universities is not only a testament to Türkiye's academic ambitions but also a step toward bridging the gap between academia and industry. Özvar elaborated, “Researchers from 65 different institutions, both domestic and international, operating in fields such as finance, defense, aerospace, energy, petrochemicals, automotive, health and chemistry, have been employed part-time at state universities in Türkiye.”

Özvar expressed his aspiration to collaborate with academics from across the globe, noting that many Turkish scholars are currently working abroad in various countries, from the United States to Japan, and from Russia to South Africa. “It is our greatest dream to work with all academics who share the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision put forward by our President,” he stated.

In his address, Özvar also called on universities to engage actively with high-quality researchers from both local and international backgrounds. “We hope to strengthen the relationship between our students, academic staff and the industry through the assignment of qualified doctoral researchers within the scope of Article 46,” he remarked.

The workshop included discussions on application and evaluation processes outlined in Articles 46 and 34, as well as strategies to increase the employment of qualified researchers in Turkish universities. The event was attended by notable figures, including Vice President Haldun Göktaş, members of the Higher Education Executive Board, members of the YÖK Postdoctoral Researcher Commission and rectors of 11 universities.