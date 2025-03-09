The First Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) Building, which serves as the War of Independence Museum under the authority of Parliament, was visited by 590,932 people last year.

According to information obtained by the Anadolu Agency (AA), the construction of the two-story building in Ulus, designed in the Turkish architectural style, began in 1915. It served as the first Parliament building from April 23, 1920, to Oct. 15, 1924.

The building, which later functioned as the headquarters of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and a law school, was opened to the public as the "TBMM Museum" on April 23, 1961. As part of the program celebrating the 100th anniversary of Atatürk's birth, it underwent restoration, exhibition and reorganization work by the Directorate General of Antiquities and Museums of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, reopening as the "War of Independence Museum" on April 23, 1981.

The museum features several sections, including the Presidential Board (Cabinet Room), Committee Room, Lounge, Constitution Committee Room, Administration Room, Speaker’s Room and Prayer Room. Each of these areas offers a glimpse into the historical setting of the time.

It houses various historical documents, paintings and photographs, including the seal used at the Erzurum Congress. A telephone switchboard from the War of Independence and wartime weapons and equipment are also displayed.

Among the notable items is a silver dining set gifted to Kazım Karabekir Pasha during the Treaty of Gümrü, as well as a carpet symbolizing the National Pact. The museum also showcases Independence Medals, an oil painting depicting Atatürk and his colleagues on the Parliament balcony and Atatürk’s binoculars from the War of Independence.

Additionally, the museum displays uniform samples, a flag signed by Recep Peker that was hung on the Parliament building on April 23, 1920, rifles gifted to deputies by Parliament, medals, badges, documents and personal memorabilia.

As one of the most visited museums in Ankara, the War of Independence Museum welcomed a large number of visitors in 2024, including foreign guests.

Primarily attracting students and teachers, the museum is also a frequent stop for foreign delegations hosted by the TBMM Presidency, the Court of Accounts, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Ministry of National Defense.

Each year, official state ceremonies are held at the historic Parliament building to commemorate key national events, including the anniversary of the TBMM’s opening on April 23, the adoption of the National Anthem on March 12, and the declaration of Ankara as the capital on Oct. 13.

In addition to these, the building also hosts official ceremonies organized by various institutions, such as the Ministry of National Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as universities like Ankara University and the Social Sciences University.

The War of Independence Museum also hosts numerous exhibitions. Last year, it featured exhibits such as "Dawn of the National Struggle: In Memory of the 105th Anniversary of Atatürk’s Arrival in Samsun" as part of the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day events, "Independence Medals" for Victory Day on Aug. 30, and "A Poet Devoted to the Homeland and Independence: Mehmet Akif Ersoy" showcasing the personal belongings of the famous poet on his 151st birth anniversary.

Besides exhibitions, the museum continues to organize various panels and discussions. It also collaborates with government and educational institutions to support symposiums and meetings related to museology.

The War of Independence Museum also serves as a venue for filming documentaries and television programs while contributing to their content.