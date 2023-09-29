In less than 24 hours after a devastating natural gas explosion rocked Istanbul, a similar tragedy unfolded in Ankara's Mamak district, resulting in the loss of one life and some injuries. This unfortunate incident brings the total casualties from the two explosions to four, with numerous others suffering from injuries.

Ankara

Reports indicate that the explosion resonated from an apartment building on 1856 Street in Küçük Kayaş, Mamak, Ankara, during the early hours of the morning.

The thunderous blast prompted immediate responses from law enforcement and health care teams, while firefighting crews rushed to rescue individuals trapped within the building.

Tragically, the victim of this incident was identified as 68-year-old Fatma Köse, as confirmed by the Ankara Governorship. Authorities have launched technical and legal investigations to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion.

The force of the blast also inflicted damage on nearby buildings, compelling the evacuation of residents from certain flats as a precautionary measure. The fire brigade, natural gas and police teams are diligently conducting investigations within the affected building as they work to unravel the details of the incident.

These recent tragedies underscore the critical importance of stringent safety measures and regular inspections to prevent such catastrophic events and safeguard the lives of Türkiye's residents. As investigations continue in both Istanbul and Ankara, the nation mourns the lives lost and prays for the swift recovery of the injured.

Istanbul

On Thursday afternoon, an explosion triggered by a natural gas leak rocked a building in Istanbul's Şirinevler district, leaving three people dead and several others injured. The Istanbul Governorate's social media account issued a statement confirming the tragic incident.

The deafening blast sent shock waves through the neighborhood, prompting immediate responses from law enforcement, emergency health services and firefighting teams.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the affected street while municipal and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams commenced rescue and relief operations within the building.

The force of the explosion sent debris hurtling onto vehicles in the vicinity, shattering windows in nearby buildings. A tree on the street also toppled onto a vehicle due to the blast, adding to the chaos.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced the launch of an official investigation into the incident, promising a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Bahçelievler Mayor Hakan Bahadır provided additional insights into the tragic event, confirming that a natural gas explosion had caused the catastrophe.

Bahadır recounted the moment when the powerful explosion reverberated through the area, saying, "I even asked, 'Did the building collapse or did something happen in the demolition?'"

Despite the grim situation, Bahadır emphasized that the firefighting teams had swiftly taken measures to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent structures.