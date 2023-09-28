An explosion rocked a building in Istanbul's Şirinevler district on Thursday afternoon, leaving two people dead and several others injured. The Istanbul Governorate's social media account issued a statement confirming the tragic incident.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion was triggered by a natural gas leak within an apartment located on the fifth floor of a building on Kazım Karabekir Street in Şirinevler. The deafening blast sent shock waves through the neighborhood, prompting immediate responses from law enforcement, emergency health services and firefighting teams.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the affected street while municipal and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams commenced rescue and relief operations within the building.

The force of the explosion sent debris hurtling onto vehicles in the vicinity, shattering windows in nearby buildings. A tree on the street also toppled onto a vehicle as a result of the blast, adding to the chaos.

An explosion occurred in a flat on the fifth floor of a building in Şirinevler, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 28, 2023. (AA Photo)

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced the launch of an official investigation into the incident, promising a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Bahçelievler Mayor Hakan Bahadır provided additional insights into the tragic event, confirming that a natural gas explosion had caused the catastrophe.

Bahadır recounted the moment when the powerful explosion reverberated through the area, saying, "I even asked, 'Did the building collapse or did something happen in the demolition?'"

Despite the grim situation, Bahadır emphasized that the firefighting teams had swiftly taken measures to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent structures.

Citizens residing in buildings nearby were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

As investigations continue to determine the full extent of the incident and the condition of those affected, the community in Şirinevler mourns the loss of life and the devastation caused by this tragic explosion.