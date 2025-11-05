Two people were trapped Tuesday after a collapse at a quarry in the Fatsa district of northern Türkiye’s Ordu province, officials said.

The incident took place near the Ordu-Çamaş highway when a section of the quarry gave way, burying a work machine and a truck under the debris.

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), firefighters, gendarmerie, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, where rescue operations are underway to reach the trapped workers.

In a separate incident in Ordu’s Kumru district, a “pat pat,” a small agricultural vehicle, overturned in the Konaklı neighborhood.

The driver, identified as 15-year-old T.Y.K., died at the scene, while his brothers, M.S.K., 16, and M.F.K., 17, were injured and taken to hospitals in Kumru and Fatsa for treatment.