A team of researchers has uncovered a trove of 2,000-year-old bronze coins during excavations in the ancient city of Alexandria Troas, a historic port city that dates back to approximately 2,400 years ago, located in the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

Archaeologists believe that these coins are from the end of the first century B.C. and the first quarter of the A.D. first century, making them approximately two millennia old. The dating of these coins aligns with the period when the city was transformed into a Roman colony.

Excavation head Erhan Öztepe explained that the findings go beyond coins, as they have also discovered a wealth of ceramic artifacts during their systematic excavation work. Öztepe described their meticulous process, stating: "As we sift through the excavated soil, everything that comes out is first collected in the field, then washed and sorted. Ceramics and metal finds are separated. If there are any items requiring cleaning, our restoration experts conduct the necessary scientific analysis. After that, we move on to the evaluation stage."

The ceramics discovered during this year's excavations span various periods from 1,700 to 2,000 years ago. Öztepe also highlighted the significance of human and animal bones found at the site, categorizing them into two groups: human-made bone artifacts and bone remains from humans or animals.

Anthropologists have been specifically analyzing the bone remains of humans and animals, which has led to the identification of various types of domesticated animals such as sheep, goats and cattle, as well as wild animals including deer and even the bones of a rooster species, which is believed to have been consumed for the first time.

Öztepe stressed the importance of these discoveries, particularly within the marketplace structure, as they may provide clues related to ancient eating and drinking activities in the region.