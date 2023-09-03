In a recent archaeological discovery, tools from the Middle Paleolithic Age have been unearthed during excavations in the 86,000-year-old Inkaya Cave in northwestern Çanakkale. The artifacts promise to provide crucial insights into the migration patterns of Paleolithic people between Anatolia and the Balkans.

The excavation, led by professor Ismail Özer, has revealed a treasure trove of historical significance. Özer remarked, "The tools we have uncovered this year during the excavation represent a pivotal stage in the evolution of the human." Inkaya Cave was initially discovered in 2016 by Ankara University and gained international attention due to its historical importance.

The cave's significance was further underscored during the "Muğla and Çanakkale Provinces Survey," conducted by Özer, which led to periodic excavations under the auspices of the Troy Museum Directorate between 2017 and 2020. In 2021, the Presidency authorized a 12-month-long excavation project within the cave.

Özer elucidated that more tooltips were extracted from the western part of the cave compared to the eastern section. "When we mention 'tips,' it's not solely about sharp instruments. We are referring to tool forms attached to handles. The Paleolithic period marked the emergence of the oldest stone tool culture worldwide. The oldest known examples, dating back 3.3 million years, were discovered in Africa. Over millions of years, stone tool technology advanced with the creation of various implements, crafted by breaking only a few stones and utilized independently," he explained.

Highlighting the evolutionary link between tool production and the development of the human brain, Özer said: "At a certain stage of human brain development, stone tools evolved to be more effective, using diverse materials for different purposes. The earliest instances of these tools with attached handles may well be among the world's first examples. By incorporating bone, horn, wood or dried skin, these stone tools gained enhanced functionality. This development reflects the human brain's ability to produce more intricate tools and harness various materials in the natural environment."

Özer underscored the team's efforts to decipher human behavior based on the examination of human remains, cultural artifacts and food residues left behind by ancient societies. He concluded: "The tools uncovered in this year's excavation mark a crucial juncture in the progression of human brain development. These implements were employed for diverse functions, including excavating stones to unearth food, peeling tree bark, or processing leather, showcasing the expanding capabilities of early humans in utilizing their environment."