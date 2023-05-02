A couple found a 2,000-year-old historical coin while walking along the beach of the UNESCO-designated Lake Iznik in Bursa.

With the withdrawal of the lake, locals started discovering the ancient coins, possibly from the historical basilica seen in 2014, after it rose above the water, which was once under Lake Iznik.

The assertion that Iznik is rich in history is supported by the discovery of ancient coins, where artifacts that were once found in olive groves and vineyards surfacing on the lake shore due to the long-term retreat.

Ismail Yıldırım, walking with his wife and children, noticed that the coins were historical as the cash had figures of Jesus and relief inscriptions.

The Yildirim couple handed over the coins to Iznik Archeology Museum. The museum officials who examined the coins stated that they belonged to the ninth century, during the Hellenistic period.