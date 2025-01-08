Türkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that 2025 will be designated the "Year of the Family."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to unveil new initiatives for families at a promotional event scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Presidential Complex in capital Ankara.

In her statement, Göktaş highlighted the decline in marriage rates and fertility, alongside rising divorce rates, later ages for marriage and motherhood, an increase in single-parent families, individuals living alone and the aging population. "While marriage rates decrease, the number of people who have never married is also rising. This demographic shift underscores the importance of strengthening the family unit," she said.

Göktaş emphasized that the "Year of the Family" would elevate efforts in this area, with Erdoğan’s approval for the initiative. "In 2025, we will introduce measures that will directly touch the lives of our citizens. We aim to create a year where families experience the happiness of living together safely and healthily. We will share these promises and the events we will host throughout the year with the public," she added.

Göktaş marked an important historical milestone with the announcement of Türkiye's "Family Action Plan" for 2024-2028. This action plan, which focuses on the protection and empowerment of families, is the first of its kind in Türkiye's history. It follows President Erdoğan's statement at the United Nations, where he emphasized the critical importance of supporting families to safeguard the future of humanity.

She recalled that the "Year of the Family" was first declared by the U.N. in 1994 and since then, May 15 has been celebrated as International Family Day for 30 years. She stressed the significance of family in Turkish society, noting that despite recent social changes influenced by global dynamics, Türkiye continues to place a strong emphasis on family unity and solidarity.

Reflecting on the importance of families in shaping the country's future, Göktaş emphasized that the government’s actions aim to address challenges impacting family structures. She reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the integrity and functionality of family institutions to ensure the happiness, well-being and stability of Turkish citizens.

"Strengthening family ties is crucial for our future. We must take necessary actions to protect and support families," Göktaş said.

She added that the government’s ongoing efforts, including the implementation of the "Vision Document and Action Plan for the Protection and Strengthening of Families," will provide practical solutions to these issues.

The "Vision Document and Action Plan for Family Protection and Empowerment" is set to be implemented with the goal of fostering a healthier, more cohesive family structure throughout the nation.

More details about the Year of the Family and related activities will be announced by President Erdoğan on Jan. 13.

Göktaş invited all citizens to celebrate this significant year with their families.