As the new year approaches, attention is turning to the official holiday calendar that will shape work schedules, public administration and travel planning in Türkiye in 2026.

The year begins with New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, observed as a nationwide public holiday. February does not include a national public holiday. Ramadan begins on Feb. 15.

Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan Bayram) will be observed from March 17 to March 19, marking the end of Ramadan. March 16 is designated as a half-day public holiday.

National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23 marks the opening of the Grand National Assembly in 1920. The day is officially dedicated to children and is observed with ceremonies and school-based events nationwide.

Labor and Solidarity Day on May 1 is observed as a public holiday, with public institutions closed.

Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19 marks the beginning of the War of Independence in 1919 and is observed through official ceremonies as well as youth and sports activities.

Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bayram) will be observed from June 24 to June 27. June 23 is designated as a half-day public holiday.

Democracy and National Unity Day on July 15 commemorates the defense of democratic institutions following the 2016 coup attempt and is observed with official memorial events.

Victory Day on Aug. 30 marks the decisive 1922 victory that concluded the War of Independence and is commemorated with official ceremonies.

September does not include a public holiday and typically marks the return to regular academic and institutional schedules.

Republic Day on Oct. 29 marks the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923 and is observed nationwide with official events.

The final two months of the year begin without any statutory public holidays scheduled for November and December.