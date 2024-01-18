A major bribery operation conducted in Büyükçekmece Municipality has resulted in the detention of 22 individuals, including Deputy Mayor Nuraydın Sak, on charges of orchestrating the creation of fake reports.

The Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation against several personnel in the municipality over allegations of accepting bribes. The Financial Crimes Department launched a comprehensive inquiry, revealing startling details surrounding the construction of 140 villas valued at approximately TL 8 billion ($265 million).

The investigation exposed that the construction company, slated to commence the project in April 2024, failed to lay foundations for the villas, neglected mandatory bored pile installations, skipped seismic controls and produced fraudulent reports without proper inspections. It was further revealed that municipal officials allegedly granted construction permits for illegal structures in exchange for bribes, presenting these dubious reports to an expert committee composed of university lecturers.

In response to these findings, the police conducted a simultaneous operation against the suspects. Deputy Mayor Nuraydın Sak and Planning and Urbanization Director A.Ç. were among the 22 individuals detained during the operation.

Searches at the suspects' residences led to the seizure of two unlicensed firearms, TL 20,000 in cash, eight full gold coins, two half gold coins and 43 quarter gold coins. The detained individuals have been taken to the police station for processing.

The operation sheds light on a complex web of alleged bribery, forgery and corruption within Büyükçekmece Municipality, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the scandal and ensure accountability for those involved.