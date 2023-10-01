Widespread heavy rain, which persisted intermittently throughout the day, has led to various disruptions in several districts of Istanbul, especially the European side. Puddles have formed on roads, and some buildings' entrances and underpasses have been inundated, creating a challenging situation for residents and commuters.

The downpour, which occasionally intensifies, is notably affecting the European side of the city, with several districts experiencing substantial rainfall. Among the areas most affected by the heavy precipitation are Çatalca, Arnavutköy, Başakşehir, Sultangazi, the northern parts of Eyüpsultan, Büyükçekmece, Beylikdüzü and Küçükçekmece.

In districts like Beyoğlu, Sarıyer, Beşiktaş, Kağıthane and Şişli, the rainfall persists at a lower intensity but remains intermittent.

On the Anatolian Side of the city, Ümraniye, Sancaktepe, Sultanbeyli, Kadıköy, Maltepe, Kartal, Üsküdar and Ataşehir have been impacted by the ongoing downpour.

Motorists on the D-100 highway are proceeding cautiously due to the risk of accidents caused by slippery roads. Pedestrians caught in the rain are seeking refuge under awnings, public transportation stops and telephone booths to stay dry.

The heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging on various roads, complicating travel for both drivers and pedestrians. In some parts of the city, water was seen gushing from manhole covers, causing further difficulties. The Eminönü Underpass was among the locations affected by the downpour, where shop employees made efforts to protect their products from water damage.

Esenyurt Liman Street, in the D-100 highway direction, was temporarily closed to traffic due to flooding, leading to some vehicles being stranded. Emergency teams swiftly responded, conducting drainage operations to clear the road.

In certain neighborhoods of Arnavutköy, the heavy rain has damaged roads, causing stones and soil to cover the streets. Emergency teams received numerous reports of flooding in Esenyurt and Avcılar, with some building entrances on Avcılar filled with water.

Municipal teams in Başakşehir have deployed vacuum trucks to remove water from inundated streets and cleaned drains to prevent further flooding. The pressure from the downpour has also caused manhole covers to open, posing a risk to drivers.

The heavy rain has had adverse effects on stray animals, with one kitten in Avcılar found taking shelter from the rain inside a car tire.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) issued a warning indicating that the downpour will continue until the evening, with varying amounts of rainfall recorded across the city, ranging from 20 to 221 kilograms. The statement urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel due to the possibility of exceptionally heavy precipitation in certain areas.

In response to the adverse conditions, the fire brigade has mobilized 234 motor pumps for water evacuation, while ISKI teams have deployed 86 motor pumps and two flood modules. Road maintenance teams are operating 92 motor pumps, and park gardens teams are using 10 motor pumps to address the flooding and drainage issues caused by the relentless rain.