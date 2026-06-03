Expectations continue to grow in Türkiye over a possible increase in the number of provinces to 82, with attention increasingly focused on 24 districts considered the closest to achieving provincial status under current criteria. These districts are often highlighted for their population size, distance from provincial centers, economic activity, and transportation infrastructure, and they are widely seen as functioning like provincial hubs despite not holding official status.

Under criteria set by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), a district must have a population of at least 100,000 and be located at least 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the provincial center to qualify for consideration, which has shaped the list of frequently cited candidates.

Among the districts frequently brought up in this discussion are Yüksekova in Hakkari with a population of 121,314, Midyat in Mardin with 125,791, Polatlı in Ankara with 131,894, Elbistan in Kahramanmaraş with 132,036, Kahta in Adıyaman with 136,769, Kozan in Adana with 132,572, Ünye in Ordu with 135,914, Ergani in Diyarbakır with 141,098, Konya Ereğli in Konya with 158,010, Lüleburgaz in Kırklareli with 157,136, Nazilli in Aydın with 162,156, Cizre in Şırnak with 166,290, Bandırma in Balıkesir with 169,476, Erciş in Van with 170,209, Zonguldak Ereğli in Zonguldak with 173,000, Edremit in Balıkesir with 176,251, Fethiye in Muğla with 187,332, İskenderun in Hatay with 228,149, Manavgat in Antalya with 266,480, Siverek in Şanlıurfa with 277,399, İnegöl in Bursa with 306,004, Çorlu in Tekirdağ with 306,939, Tarsus in Mersin with 358,510 and Alanya in Antalya with 371,547.