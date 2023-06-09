A collision between two trams in Türkiye's northern province of Samsun on Friday left at least 26 people injured, one severely, according to preliminary reports.

In the accident that occurred in Samsun's Canik district in the early morning hours, two trams belonging to Samsun Light Rail System (SAMULAŞ) slammed into each other close to the Piazza stop, as per Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

A large number of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the site of the accident after being notified about the accident.

The medical teams transferred the injured to nearby hospitals in the city by ambulances.

Following the accident, Samsun Governor Zülkif Dağlı and Metropolitan Mayor Mustafa Demir conducted on-site investigations, wishing the wounded citizens a speedy recovery.

Speaking to journalists, Dağlı confirmed that the accident took place at 9:40 a.m. (6:40 a.m. GMT) as one tram slammed into the back of a malfunctioning tram that was moving in the direction toward Tekkaköy.

"Unfortunately the situation seems a bit difficult. We have 26 people injured, most of whom are lightly wounded and are receiving outpatient treatment. We have experienced an unfortunate accident, it's a momentous event ... We believe it's a case of a technical hitch," Dağlı noted.

Demir, on the other hand, noted that the incident will be investigated and that according to initial reports, there are no life-threatening injuries among the wounded.