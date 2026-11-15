A total of 2,700 volunteers are supporting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, as the country hosts the major international climate summit for the first time.

The young volunteers were selected from more than 45,000 applications submitted from all 81 provinces of Türkiye and 154 countries, and are now working across the COP31 venue.

Their responsibilities range from assisting delegations to providing interpretation services, helping ensure the smooth operation of the summit and facilitating communication among participants from different countries.

COP31 President-designate and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum highlighted the volunteers' contribution in a social media post, emphasizing their shared commitment to tackling climate change despite their different backgrounds.

“Their languages, countries and stories are different, but their struggle for the climate is shared. Our 2,700 young volunteers from 154 countries bring their energy to every corner of COP31,” Kurum said.

The volunteers' participation highlights the role of young people in international climate action, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds to support discussions on one of the world's most pressing challenges.