The Student Assessment, Selection and Placement Center (OSYM) has announced that an unprecedented number of candidates have successfully passed the 2023 Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS), enabling them to pursue higher studies. Out of 3.5 million applicants, an impressive 2.9 million candidates have secured places in various higher education institutions across the country.

OSYM President Bayram Ali Ersoy revealed that the 2023 term of the YKS witnessed the highest level of participation since its inception. Among the 3,527,443 candidates who applied for the Basic Proficiency Test (TYT), an overwhelming 2,995,638 candidates demonstrated their academic prowess and cleared the examination. Furthermore, in the Field Proficiency Test (AYT), 2,573,169 candidates appeared, with an impressive 1,980,592 candidates achieving success.

In terms of gender distribution, Ersoy pointed out that the Basic Proficiency Test (TYT) saw a relatively balanced ratio, with 48% being male candidates and 52% being female candidates. However, an interesting trend emerged in the Field Proficiency Test (AYT), where 54% of the candidates were women, while men accounted for the remaining 46%.

Elaborating on the exam structure, Ersoy explained that the first session of the Basic Proficiency Test consisted of 120 questions, including 40 questions in Turkish, 20 in social sciences, 40 in basic mathematics and 20 in science. Candidates were allotted a total of 165 minutes to complete the test. Meanwhile, the second session, which encompassed the Field Proficiency Tests (AYT), featured 40 questions in the Turkish language and a literature-social sciences test, along with 80 questions for each language in the Foreign Language Test (YDT), with candidates being allotted 120 minutes for completion.

On the upcoming selection procedures for higher education institutions, Ersoy offered valuable advice to successful candidates. He urged them to carefully keep track of the information provided in the guide published by the OSYM, detailing various departments and programs. Additionally, he recommended seeking professional support during the selection process to make well-informed choices that align with academic aspirations and future career goals.

The selection procedures are scheduled to take place between July 27-Aug. 8, granting candidates ample time to make wise decisions wisely. Ersoy conveyed his wishes, hoping that choices made by candidates would prove beneficial for them and the state as a whole.